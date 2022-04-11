Ashok Gehlot slams Centre over delay in Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on April 10 said that the Centre is not willing to make the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) a national one which will help in the development of the state. Addressing his concerns, Gehlot said that, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier said to make ERCP (canal project) a national project but now, they are not accepting it. Ask our Union Minister (Gajendra Singh Shekhawat) from Jodhpur what kind of Minister he is if he can't convince Prime Minister for a project of his state."As Rajasthan Assembly Elections are slated to be held in 2023, the Congress-led Rajasthan Government aims to fulfill this promise for the people in the state.