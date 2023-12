Ashok Gehlot resigns as CM after BJP's clean sweep in Rajasthan | Election results 2023

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tendered his resignation to Governor Kalraj Mishra after a heart-wrenching defeat in the State. Earlier today, Gehlot said that the election results in the state were shocking. Notably, BJP won 104 seats and is currently leading on 11 seats.