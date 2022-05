Ashok Gehlot reacts to Rahul Gandhi’s ‘depressed leaders’ remark, says ‘I do politics with full confidence’

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on May 16 reacted to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘party leaders going into depression’ remark and expressed confidence in doing politics with full confidence.“I have been outspoken on the basis of truth. I keep attacking. It could be that those whom I attack can go into depression, not me. I do politics with full confidence,” the CM said.