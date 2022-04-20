Ashok Gehlot hopes Prashant Kishore’s experience might be useful in uniting Opposition

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on April 20 broke silence on Prashant Kishore’s meeting with Congress leaders and said that he has become a brand in the country and his experience might be useful in uniting the Opposition. “Prashant Kishore has become a brand in the country, in 2014 he was with Narendra Modi, then with Nitish Kumar then with Congress in Punjab and many others. We also take advice from experts and agencies. His experience might be useful in uniting the Opposition,” said Ashok Gehlot.