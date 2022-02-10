Ashish Mishra was given bail only because he is son of a minister: OP Rajbhar

After Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra granted bail in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case on February 10, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) Chief Om Prakash Rajbhar today stated that he (Ashish) was given bail only because he is the son of a minister. “MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni's son was given bail but farmers who died on Ghazipur border and Lakhimpur have not got justice. Wherever BJP has personal interest, that person gets bail and when their interest isn't fulfilled, there's no bail. BJP knows that it is losing the polls. They are trying to garner Brahmin votes by securing bail in order to send a message to the community that this bail is the result of their efforts,” said SBSP Chief.