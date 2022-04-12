Asansol Bypolls BJP candidate Agnimitra Paul’s convoy attacked by unidentified miscreants

Convoy of BJP candidate from Asansol, Agnimitra Paul was attacked by unidentified miscreants in Asansol. Paul alleged that TMC supporters have attacked her convoy. The voting for Asansol Bypolls is underway. While the results will be declared on April 16. “TMC people attacked us, hurled stones at our convoy. Police doing nothing... TMC people thrashed our security with bamboo sticks... No matter how hard Mamata Banerjee tries, BJP is winning here...," said Agnimitra Paul.