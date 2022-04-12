Asansol By-Polls: Police are attempting to influence voting, alleges BJP candidate Agnimitra Paul

Amid voting in Asansol for Lok Sabha seat, BJP candidate Agnimitra Paul alleged that police are attempting to influence voting. “Police are attempting to influence voting, attacking us, not allowing media, nor are they letting polling agents sit. DM has ordered that the press won't go with me. DM works for Mamata Banerjee,” she said. The leader also alleged that she was heckled and stones were pelted at her car. Notably, Polling began at 7 am on April 12, for the Asansol seat bypoll.