Asaduddin Owaisi's sharp attack on PM Modi over Manipur video; “Justice only when CM is removed”

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on July 20 demanded the CBI inquiry in the Manipur viral video incident. Speaking to ANI, he said, “PM was compelled to react on the video because it has become viral now...Genocide is going on there. Justice will prevail only when the CM is removed and the PM orders CBI inquiry.”

