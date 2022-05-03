Asaduddin Owaisi offers Namaz in Hyderabad on Eid-ul-Fitr

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on May 03 along with other devotees offered Namaz in Hyderabad. With the sighting of the crescent moon on May 02, the month-long fasting observed by the people of the Muslim community during Ramzan has come to an end and Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated across the country on May 03.