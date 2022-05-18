Asaduddin Owaisi hits out at Congress over resignation of Hardik Patel

While speaking about the resignation of Hardik Patel from Congress, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on May 18 in Hyderabad said that Congress should be ashamed as they ruled Maharashtra for 15 years and yet they are not in power now. “Congress ruled Maharashtra for 15 years but now they have become a party at third number while in Delhi it's nowhere to be seen. Their people are leaving. Their (Gujarat) working president (Hardik Patel) has no confidence on unofficial president and he left,” the AIMIM chief said.