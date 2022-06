Asaduddin Owaisi hits out at BJP for discrimination against muslims in their regime

Zee News is holding a mega event ‘Zee Sammelan’ where top leaders from different political parties will discuss the burning political issues and present solutions to the same. The debate holds importance in the current political situation. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi during the conversation with ZEE blames BJP for discrimination against minorities in the country