Asaduddin Owaisi firing incident: Nawab Malik asks EC to ensure security of leaders during polls

Following the attack on the car of AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi after his Meerut rally on February 03, the Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik termed the attack on Owaisi ‘very serious’. “It is a very serious matter, Election Commission must ensure security to all the star campaigners and leaders going to the poll-bound states for rallies,” said Nawab Malik. The incident took place at a toll plaza near Delhi in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur city. However, no injuries were reported. The police have arrested two persons in the case.