Asaduddin Owaisi calls Gyanvapi case verdict a violation of 1991 Places of Worship Act

A day after Varanasi Court dismissed a plea of the Anjuman Islamia Masjid Committee challenging the maintainability of the suit filed by five Hindu women seeking worship rights in the Gyanvapi Mosque compound, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi called the verdict a violation of Places of Worship Act, 1991.