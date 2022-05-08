Arvind Kejriwal scared of my son Tajinder, tried to persuade him to join AAP: Preetpal Bagga

Preetpal Singh Bagga, father of Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on May 07 said that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is scared of his son as he has always exposed former’s wrongdoings and he also tried to persuade him to join the party. “We are happy that Punjab-Haryana High Court directed not to take coercive action against Tajinder. Arvind Kejriwal is scared of him as he’s exposing his wrongdoings. He also tried to persuade Tajinder to join AAP but he didn't join,” he said.