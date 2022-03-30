Arvind Kejriwal says the government system has to be changed, cites British rule in India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on March 30, while addressing the Convocation ceremony at Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University said that the government system is going on from the British era, Britishers had made the whole system to harass Indians. Concluding further, he demanded for a change in government system.“The government system is going on from the British era, the Britishers had made the whole system to harass us. Even today the whole system remains only to harass the public, it has to be changed,” CM Kejriwal added.