Arvind Kejriwal promises to waive off all past debts if AAP voted to power in Uttarakhand

Ahead of Uttarakhand Polls, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal embarked on a visit to the poll-bound state. Addressing a Press Conference in Haridwar on February 08, Kejriwal said, “Congress voters gave 10 years to Congress. What has Congress done for you in 10 years? Did Congress give jobs to your children? Education? Health facilities? If nothing is done, then what is the use of voting for Congress?” “Congress and BJP together have given a debt of 72 thousand crore rupees on Uttarakhand in 21 years, the accountability should be taken from them. We promise you that in 5 years we will finish all past debts, bring government to profit,” he added.