Arvind Kejriwal not ready to reveal AAP’s Punjab CM face

On the second day of his Punjab tour, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal is still not ready to reveal party's Chief Ministerial face for upcoming Punjab Polls. “Bhagwant Mann is very dear to me. He is like a younger brother. I was also saying that we should make him the CM face for Punjab Assembly elections, but he said let the people of Punjab decide this,” said Kejriwal.