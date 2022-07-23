Search icon
Arvind Kejriwal has no right to be in power: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Thakur hit back at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for calling the allegations made on Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia false.He said, “Arvind Kejriwal looted the money of people of Delhi and gave it to the liquor mafia. Poor people were leaving Delhi during the pandemic but you were focused on enriching the liquor mafia. You could not respond to any of BJP's allegations shows that Lieutenant Governor's recommendation to Ministry of Home Affairs for a CBI probe holds ground. It shows corruption by your people under your nose. There were allegations against Satyendar Jain too and has not received bail. He even lost his memory in jail. Will Manish Sisodia too lose his memory?”“You used to talk about a corruption free India before joining politics but now it is your government which is setting new bar for corruption. There have been serious allegations against your ministers but you have sheltered them and the way in which you lied on TV yesterday and couldn't respond to any of BJP's allegations shows that LG's recommendation to MHA holds ground. Corrupt ministers should resign. A corrupt man like you has no right to be in power,” he added.

