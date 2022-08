Arvind Kejriwal committed sin by pushing youth towards liquor: Adesh Gupta

Amid the ongoing row over the Excise Policy, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party Chief Adesh Gupta on August 24 held Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal responsible for pushing the youth towards liquor. Speaking to ANI, he said, “Arvind Kejriwal has committed the sin of pushing the youth of Delhi towards liquor.”