Arvind Kejriwal Bhagwant Mann offer prayers at Akshardham Temple in Ahmedabad

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann offered prayers at Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple in Ahmedabad on April 03. They are on a two-day visit to Gujarat ahead of Assembly elections.