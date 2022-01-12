Arvind Kejriwal announces 10-point 'Punjab Model' to make state prosperous

Ahead of Punjab Assembly Polls 2022, Aam Aadmi party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on January 12 assured that his party has prepared 10-point 'Punjab Model' to make the state developed and prosperous if voted to power.While addressing a Press Conference, he said, “We have prepared a 10-point 'Punjab Model' to make the state developed & prosperous if AAP comes to power. We will make such a prosperous Punjab that the youth who went to Canada for employment will return in the next 5 years.”