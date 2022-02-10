Arvind Kejriwal agrees no one will accept AAP in Uttarakhand, says Former State CM

Ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly Elections, former Chief Minister of the state Trivendra Singh Rawat on February 09 criticised Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal saying that he has agreed that no one will accept him in Uttarakhand and went on asserting that he will leave empty-handed form here. “Arvind Kejriwal is such a captain who is doing politics of Uttarakhand by sitting in a hotel for 3 days. They are not daring to come into the public. He has agreed that no one will accept him in Uttarakhand. He will leave empty-handed,” said Rawat.