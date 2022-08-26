Arunachal residents vow to fight alongside Indian Army against Chinese aggression

Locals in Chaglagam, Anjaw district have decided to support Indian Army along the border amid tension with China. They have vowed to fight alongside the Indian Army against the PLA’s aggression. Chaglagam is a village in the Anjaw district in Arunachal Pradesh. It is a small village where the tribal Community resides and their means of livelihood is only farming. This village is just a few kilometres away from LAC. China is trying to infiltrate the Indian border through Arunachal Pradesh for many years. The Central government is building infrastructure to increase connectivity along the border areas. Speaking about the situation, a local said, “China tries to infiltrate our border every year... We stand with the Indian Army and we'll fight alongside if any situation prevails.”