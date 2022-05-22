Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Amit Shah enjoys lunch with ITBP CRPF personnel in Namsai

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on May 22 attended ‘Bada Khana’ in Namsai, Arunachal Pradesh. He was seen enjoying his lunch with the personnel of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Assam Rifles.