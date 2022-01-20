Arunachal Pradesh: Abduction of youth by China’s PLA is unfortunate, says Congress MLA

Congress MLA from West Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh, Ninong Ering termed the alleged abduction of Indian youth by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) an “unfortunate” incident. Ering claimed that a 17-year-old Miram Taron has been abducted by China's PLA from Arunachal Pradesh's Zido area in Upper Siang district. “This is a very serious problem which once again has arisen in Arunachal Pradesh. We have come to know that 17-year-old Miram Taron has been abducted by China's PLA from Arunachal Pradesh's Zido area. It is unfortunate that Chinese are intruding into Indian territory,” said Congress MLA. As per Ering, the 17-year-old youth from Arunachal Pradesh was abducted by the Chinese army on January 18. He urged the Central government to check the Chinese intrusion of Indian lands.