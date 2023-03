Artists from 8 states perform at National Tribal Dance Festival-2023 in Bhubaneswar, Odisha

The National Tribal Dance Festival-2023 has been organised in Bhubaneswar. Artists from eight states performed at the festival on March 14. This included participants from Mizoram, Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Odisha and Assam.