Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Arth - A Culture Fest | Season 5 Coming Soon

Arth celebrates all aspects of Indian culture, heritage and art by bringing together an array of celebrities who continue to put Indian art and culture on the world map. Look forward to lectures and panel discussions by some of the most celebrated and respected scholars of the country, intellectuals, journalists, authors, performers, artists and members of parliament. That’s not all, experience workshops ranging from Indic arts to a curated expo focusing on Indic crafts, and indulge in an elaborate food flea. Venue: Sunder Nursery Dates: 24th- 26th Feb, 2023

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Saraswatichandra star Shiny Doshi sets internet on fire with her sexy photos
Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding: Star couple's first photos as husband-wife go viral, SEE here
Pathaan star Deepika Padukone unveils FIFA World Cup trophy with former Spanish player Iker Casillas
Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door to break cover at Auto Expo 2023 this week, check details
In pics: Hansika Motwani-Sohael Khaturiya tie the knot in dreamy ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
BSF Recruitment 2023 bumper vacancies: Apply for 1410 Constable (Tradesman) posts rectt.bsf.gov.in, check pay scale
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.