Arth - A Culture Fest 2023 | India's biggest cultural fest coming soon

Arth celebrates all aspects of Indian culture, heritage and art by bringing together an array of celebrities who continue to put Indian art and culture on the world map. Look forward to lectures and panel discussions by some of the most celebrated and respected scholars of the country, intellectuals, journalists, authors, performers, artists and members of parliament. That’s not all, experience workshops ranging from Indic arts to a curated expo focusing on Indic crafts, and indulge in an elaborate food flea. Venue: Sunder Nursery Dates: 24th- 26th Feb, 2023

