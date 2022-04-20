Arrangements made to keep elephants cool amid heatwaves at Nandankanan Zoological Park

Amid the heatwaves, zookeepers made an effort to ensure elephants at Nandankanan Zoological Park, kept cool. They have installed water shower, thatched sheds to keep the animals cool during summer. Elephants are allowed to wallow in the pond twice a day to get relief from scorching heat. The authorities at the Zoological Park also made arrangements for birds, reptiles to beat the penetration of direct sunlight.