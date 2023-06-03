Arrangements made for hassle-free admission of injured people to hospital: Cuttack DCP on Odisha train mishap

Speaking on the horrific train accident in Odisha's Balasore on June 2, Cuttack Deputy Commissioner of Police Pinak Mishra on June 3 said since Cuttack has a medical college and hospital, more injured are likely to be shifted here and therefore, they have made security arrangements so that injured people coming here get admission without any problem. He said, “Since there is a medical college and hospital in Cuttack, more injured are likely to be shifted here. The entire team of Cuttack is ready. We have made security arrangements so that injured people coming here get admission without any problem.”