Around 40 people still missing in Amarnath cloudburst, rescue operation intensified

Around 30 to 40 people are still missing in the cloudbust-affected area at the lower Amarnath Cave site. The security forces have intensified the rescue operation, said an ITBP PRO, Vivek Kumar Pandey on July 09. “Rescue operation has been intensified, around 30-40 people are still missing. The weather is clear near Amarnath cave. The injured people have been brought to the base using helicopters. Yatra is still on hold and we are advising people not to move ahead,” he added.