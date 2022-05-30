Around 2,000 police personnel deployed to manage devotees at River Ganga: Uttarakhand DGP

Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar on May 30 in Dehradun, informed that the number of devotees visiting the River Ganga on the occasion of Somvati Amavasya in expected to reach around 35 to 40 lakh by the day end. The DGP also informed that around 2,000 police personnel have been deployed to manage the crowd. “Today on Somvati Amavasya around 15 to 17 lakh devotees have taken a holy dip in River Ganga in Haridwar. This number is expected to reach 35 to 40 lakh by the day end. Around 2,000 police personnel are deployed to manage the crowd. Devotees have been diverted to different Ghats,” the DGP said.