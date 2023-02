Around 18 countries want to implement India’s 4G and 5G telecom stack: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Electronics and IT Minister on Feb 28 informed that around 18 countries want to implement India’s 4G and 5G Telecom stack. Addressing a Press Conference, Vaishnaw said, “I cannot tell the name right now but around 18 countries of the world want to implement our 4G and 5G stacks. A lot of countries want to adopt our UPI model. This is the main agenda in G20. At least 50-60 countries have shown their interest.”