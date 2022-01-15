Army provides equal opportunity to women COAS General MM Naravane

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane attended the 74th Indian Army Day parade at Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi Cantonment on January 15. Addressing the 74th Indian Army Day celebration, Naravane said, “Army has taken major steps to give equal opportunity to women. Now they can be in a high position and take bigger responsibilities. This year in NDA, women cadets will also be included and women pilot sanction will begin as Army pilots.”