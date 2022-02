Army Chief MM Naravane presents President’s Colours to four battalions of Parachute Regiment in Bengaluru

Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane on February 23 presented the prestigious ‘President’s Colours’ to four battalions of the Parachute Regiment Training Centre in Bengaluru. The President’s Colours were presented to 11 Para Special Forces, 21 Para Special Forces, 23 Para, and 29 Para battalions.