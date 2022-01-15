Armed Forces Chiefs pay tribute at National War Memorial in Delhi on Army Day

Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, and Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar on January 15 paid their obeisance at the National War Memorial in Delhi to mark Army Day. The armed forces chiefs also laid a wreath at the war memorial. Army Day is observed every year on January 15 to commemorate the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army-Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa. The position was taken over on January 15, 1949, from General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India.