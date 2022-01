Arjun Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan get papped in B-town’s nest

Bollywood celebrities Kartik Aaryan and Arjun Kapoor were spotted around Mumbai. Pyaar Ka Punchnama star Kartik was spotted in Juhu. Aaryan was snapped in a sporty look. Actor Arjun Kapoor dressed in all-black attire was spotted outside a clinic in Santacruz. Kapoor wore a Beanie cap with stylish black shades.