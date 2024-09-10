Apple Watch Series 10 Launch: Key Highlights & Specs | All-New Apple Watch Unveiled

Apple launches the new iPhone 16 series for India and the world. The iPhone 16 and Pro versions have arrived with big updates in comparison to the previous models. In India, the iPhone 16 starts at Rs 79,900, the 16 Plus at Rs 89,900, the 16 Pro at Rs 1,19,900, and the 16 Pro Max at Rs 1,44,900. Bookings for the iPhone 16 series will start on September 13, at 5:30 PM in India. In the new iPhone series, 'aerospace-grade aluminum' featuring a new color-infused back glass has been introduced. iPhone 16 has a 6.1-inch display, while the iPhone 16 Plus offers a larger 6.7-inch screen. This time Apple has introduced the Action Button to the standard models as well. The iPhone 16 and its Plus model are powered by Apple's latest A18 chipset with second-generation 3nm technology .