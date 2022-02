Apple's rumoured 2022 iPhone SE might be priced at USD 300

American tech giant Apple is rumoured to return with the successor of second-gen dubbed iPhone SE on March 8 at an event where it's also expected to announce a refreshed iPad Air. According to GSM Arena, while Apple hasn't confirmed the event yet, analyst John Donovan has said that the new iPhone SE could start at USD 300. That's USD 99 less than the base price of the iPhone SE (2020).