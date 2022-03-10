Apples iOS 154 arriving next week

American tech-giant Apple is all set to release its highly-anticipated iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 next week. The upcoming iOS version includes major new features for iPhone users, with the most notable perhaps being the ability for users to unlock their iPhone using Face ID while wearing a mask. In iPadOS 15.4 and macOS Monterey 12.3, the most notable new feature is Universal Control. For the uniformed, Universal Control lets users use one mouse and keyboard across multiple Macs and iPads for a seamless user experience. The company has also revealed that macOS Monterey 12.3 will also launch next week. iOS and iPadOS 15.4 also include other new changes and features, such as 37 new emoticons and laying down the foundation for 'Tap to Pay on iPhone'. The updates also include enhancements to AirTags, the option to add custom domains to iCloud Mail right on device, and tons more.