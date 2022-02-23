Apple's foldable iPhone delayed until 2025, all-screen foldable MacBook in works

American tech giant Apple has likely delayed its foldable iPhone until 2025, and the company is said to be working on the all-screen foldable MacBooks. As per Mashable, analyst Ross Young from Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) reported that the tech giant is working on the all-screen foldable MacBooks. In the latest DSCC reports, Young has suggested that the most-awaited Apple's foldable iPhone is delayed until 2025. Earlier reports claimed that the handset will be launched between 2023 to 2024, but it seems that the delay has been prolonged.