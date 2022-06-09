Apple releases watchOS 9 with new watch faces, health features

Apple has announced its upcoming watchOS 9 update at WWDC. Improvements to the watch faces, Workout app, sleep stages, a first-of-its-kind AFib History, and medication monitoring are all part of the latest version. According to GSM Arena, there are four new watch faces in watchOS 9. Lunar, Playtime, Metropolitan, and Astronomy are some of them. Existing watch faces have been updated as well; the Portraits face now shows the depth effect on photographs of cats, dogs, and landscapes, and certain classic watch faces, such as Modular, Modular Compact, and X-Large, now have changeable backdrop colours and gradients.More information and metrics have been added to the Workout app.