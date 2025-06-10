Apple Event 2025 Live 5 Key Features From Apple WWDC 2025 | iOS 26 At WWDC 2025 | Tim Cook Key Note

Apple is set to preview iOS 26, the renamed version instead of iOS 19, during WWDC 2025 keynote. Apple is set to unveil it's latest set of operating system for iPhones, Macs, iPads, Apple Watches and more. iOS 26 is rumoured to bring the first major visual overhaul since iOS 7. Apple may introduce more transparent elements, floating menus and redesigned app icons. Apple is stepping up its Messages game with built in AI features. Texts could be translated in real-time as they arrive. Preview app could debut on iPhones and iPads. This built-in tool could allow users to manage documents with ease without the need of third-party apps. Health apps might add a virtual coach to offer personalized lifestyle tips. iOS 26 may allow to blend two emojis into one.