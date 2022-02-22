Apple could debut M2 chip with four new Macs in 2022

American multinational tech company Apple is reportedly gearing up to release several new Macs with an M2 chip later this year.A news outlet's source has suggested that the company will debut a 13-inch MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, 24-inch iMac, and a redesigned MacBook Air, all outfitted with the rumoured M2 chip. Apple hasn't offered any hints about the potential M2 chip, but the source thinks its CPU will be slightly faster than the M1's, and that it will share the same eight-core architecture. Its graphics cores, however, may jump from seven or eight to nine or 10. In 2023, Apple may release Pro and Max versions of the M2 chip, just like it did for the M1 chip, as well as announce an M3 chip.