Appeasement politics of Congress is not hidden from anyone: CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on April 15 said that the appeasement politics of Congress is not hidden from anyone. “The love of Congress is not hidden from anyone. From the time of Independence till now, the Congress has been doing appeasement. Everyone knows what the Congress promotes and now the issue of Muslim University has also come to the fore,” said Pushkar Singh Dhami.