App-based govt buses coming to Delhi: Timings, ticket price, all you need to know

Get ready for an exciting change to commuting in Delhi! It seems that Delhiites could soon be able to use a mobile phone app to book their bus seats, thanks to the approval of the app-based premium bus aggregator scheme by the Delhi government. This development could make commuting to work and other places in the city a little less mundane, and a little more convenient. App-based govt buses coming to Delhi. Timings, fare, what's this new policy about. Let's find out.