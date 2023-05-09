Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

App-based govt buses coming to Delhi: Timings, ticket price, all you need to know

Get ready for an exciting change to commuting in Delhi! It seems that Delhiites could soon be able to use a mobile phone app to book their bus seats, thanks to the approval of the app-based premium bus aggregator scheme by the Delhi government. This development could make commuting to work and other places in the city a little less mundane, and a little more convenient. App-based govt buses coming to Delhi. Timings, fare, what's this new policy about. Let's find out.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Ishani Chahar, the beautiful wife of Punjab Kings spinner Rahul Chahar
Bad Boy: Govinda, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff attend pre-release event of Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi's debut film
In pics: SS Rajamouli launches Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's NTR 30, claps first shot
Nysa Devgan enjoys royal stay at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace; poses with Orhan Awatramani, other friends
Bull Riding to Big Wave Surfing, take a look at 6 most dangerous sports in the world
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Meet Deepthi Narkuti, Hyderabad girl hired for record-breaking package by Microsoft, her salary is...
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.