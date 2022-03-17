Apna Dal S leaders Anupriya Patel Ashish Patel meet BJP Chief JP Nadda in Delhi

Leaders of Apna Dal (S) Anupriya Patel and Ashish Patel met BJP President JP Nadda in National Capital on March 17. Union Minister and BJP in-charge for UP, Dharmendra Pradhan and UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh were also present.