AP Tirupati MLA terminates ration dealer for not providing sugar to beneficiaries

YSRCP MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy ordered to terminate a ration dealer, working under the ‘Gadapa Gadapaku’ (welfare program) started by the MLA himself after he was found guilty of not providing sugar to the beneficiaries. After hearing the complaints from the local women in Ward 10, he called the officials of the civil supplies department and asked for an explanation, to which the officials responded that they had been providing sugar to the dealer for the past six months but the dealer has been consuming and selling it for his personal profit. After the briefing, Bhumana Karunakar Reddy ordered to terminate the dealer.