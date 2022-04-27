AP SSC exam for Class 10 set to begin from today

Examination for Secondary Senior Certificate (SSC) for Class 10 are set to begin on April 27 in Andhra Pradesh. Around 6.22 lakh students are expected to appear in the exam. The class for 10th exam will continue till May 9. The exam will be held in 3,776 centres from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm.