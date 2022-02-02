AP: Request govt to ensure no repeat of such incidents, says BJP MP on abduction of labourers

While speaking about the alleged abduction of 3 labourers by an underground outfit from Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tapir Gao on February 02 in Delhi informed that one of the three labourers was released, whereas two of them are still in captivity. He further urged the Government to ensure that such incidents don't recur during the ceasefire period. “Three labourers were abducted by an underground outfit from Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh. One of them was released, but two are still in their captivity. I request Government of India to ensure that such incidents don't recur during the ceasefire period,” Tapir Gao said while speaking to ANI.